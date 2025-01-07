Row over Delhi CM residence allotment; AAP alleges vendetta, PWD cites procedural lapses

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by cancelling the allotment due to political vendetta.

At a press conference, Atishi vowed to continue her work for Delhi despite alleged attempts to obstruct her governance.

"I will write a letter to the prime minister asking him to leave the 'Rajmahal' and come and live at 131, North Avenue (AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence). Will the prime minister come and live in this residence? "The BJP threw me out of the chief minister's residence three months ago. But I kept working for the people of Delhi without stopping," Atishi said.

She pledged that she will be committed to public welfare and said, "I swear to give Rs 2,100 to women, free treatment for the elderly and Rs 18,000 to priests and granthis as honorarium. I will go and live in the houses of Delhiites but will not let the work of people stop." Sanjay Singh, who was also present at the press conference, challenged the BJP's claims that the chief minister's official residence is a 'Sheesh Mahal', having "extravagant luxuries" such as mini-bars, golden toilets and swimming pools.

"I challenge the BJP members to visit the CM residence with the media tomorrow at 11 am and show where the golden toilet and swimming pool are," Singh said.

He accused the BJP of running a false propaganda campaign aimed at maligning and imprisoning AAP leaders.

"The people of Delhi and the entire nation deserve to know the truth," he added.

Singh invited the media to inspect the CM's residence to expose, what he called, "the BJP's misleading claims".

The Public Works Department (PWD), in its two official communication letters dated January 6 regarding the matter, clarified the reasons for the withdrawal of the allotment and also proposed two other bungalows to the Delhi CM.

According to the department, Atishi failed to take possession of the property within the mandated time-frame.

"The allottee had failed to take physical possession/occupation of the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, despite multiple requests/correspondences and even after issuance of 'Habitability Certificate' for the bungalow, certifying that the bungalow was fit for immediate occupation and fully habitable. However, in this case, possession was not taken even after three months," the PWD letter stated.

The PWD also emphasised that the property is under scrutiny by investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for irregularities in its renovation, with findings corroborated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

According to the letter, one of the conditions of the allotment was the chief minister's cooperation with the investigations, which the PWD alleged was hindered by the delay in possession.

The letter further clarified that this was not an eviction and alternative accommodations were offered to the chief minister.

"CM Atishi already has an official residence allotted at 17 AB Mathura Road, which remains available to her. Additionally, she has now been offered two other bungalows for official use," the PWD wrote.

"It is further proposed by the PWD to offer two bungalows — bungalow No. 2 at 8 Raj Niwas Lane, Civil Lines, New Delhi, and bungalow No. 115 at Ansari Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi — to choose one, for which a separate 'offer letter' will be issued to the Delhi CM, Atishi," the letter added.

Reacting to the issue, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, "Within three months, BJP again expelled Chief Minister Atishi from the CM's residence. These people are showing their frustration by abusing Atishi and throwing her out of the house." The BJP is losing the Delhi elections badly and hence, these people have resorted to such dirty politics, he added.

The controversy over the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the chief minister's residence has become a focal point ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Both the BJP and the Congress have targeted AAP for alleged misuse of public funds on the 'Sheesh Mahal' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently joined the debate, accusing AAP of prioritising luxury over public welfare. As the controversy deepens, it has become a flashpoint for the broader debate on governance and accountability in Delhi. PTI MHS MHS KSS KSS