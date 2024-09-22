Row over demolition of 600-year-old Chhatri by Kota Development Authority

Bundi (Rajasthan), Sep 21 (PTI) The demolition of a 600-year-old 'Chhatri' (canopy) of erstwhile Bundi royal Rao Surajmal Hada by the Kota Development Authority has sparked a row, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanding an inquiry into the matter.

Villagers claimed that it was revered site for the Rajput community and they were not informed in advance about the demolition which was done on Friday for the expansion of Kota airport.

Union Tourism Minister Shekhawat condemned the demolition of the historic structure located in Tulsi village on the border of Kota-Bundi district.

"The demolition of the Chhatri of Bundi Naresh Rao SurajmalHada ji is a sad and distressing incident. Did KDA commit this act despite knowing the historical importance of the Chhatri? Investigation and adequate action is necessary in this regard," he posted on X.

Shekhawat said that it was the moral responsibility of the administration to keep public sentiment supreme.

Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami could not be contacted for comments.

According to Bharat Singh, a local member of the Rajput community, the Kota Development Authority team demolished the Chhatri which was a "sacred" place for the locals and every Sunday a fair used to be held at the site.

"The Chhatri of the princely era, which was worshipped as a temple, was demolished. It was on private land. The villagers were worshipping the idol of Rao Surajmal Hada, situated under the Chhatri, as their deity for 600 years," he said.

He said the Rajput community feels the historic Chhatri should have been shifted instead of being demolished and its members will hold a protest rally. PTI CORR RT RT RT