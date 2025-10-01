Row over demolition of CPI(M) bookstall in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 1 (PTI) Tripura's CPI(M) unit on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a bookstall set up in front of Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan here, alleging it was an attempt to suppress progressive literature.

The party said it has a long-standing tradition of setting up bookstalls during Durga Puja and political events to promote progressive ideas and literature.

"A task force of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) gathered in front of Chhatra-Yuva bhavan, headquarters of the party's youth organisation, and demolished the bookstall on Tuesday on grounds that it was blocking the road", CPI(M) West district secretary Ratan Das said.

Claiming that the BJP was scared of books, he said the bookstall was not blocking the road as claimed by the civic body.

"Many temporary food stalls operate on the streets during the puja days without permission, but our bookstall was dismantled intentionally. This is new fascism", he alleged.

Mayor Dipak Majumder said the CPI(M) has set up book stalls on streets at various places obstructing movement of devotees during the puja days.

"I asked the task force to dismantle all unauthorised stalls on the streets. They have set up book stalls to sell books on Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin during Durga Puja by blocking roads", he said.

Majumder added, "People who remain out of public view for the whole year are now trying to sell books on Marx and Lenin during puja. This is bad practice". PTI PS MNB