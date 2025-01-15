Row over election rules: SC seeks response of Centre, EC on plea of Jairam Ramesh

Advertisment
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the poll panel on a plea by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh challenging recent amendments to the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules which restricts public access to CCTV and other election-related documents.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Congress leader, and issued the notices on the plea. The bench said it would hear the plea in the week commencing March 17.

