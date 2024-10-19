Row over entry of Maha CM's son in Ujjain temple: Official removed

Ujjain (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) The Mahakaleshwar temple administration here has removed an official following a controversy over the entry of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Advertisment

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday evening despite a rule against it, sources had said earlier. Opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue.

Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Saturday said that Vinod Chouksey, in-charge of `darshan' (viewing of deity) arrangements, has been removed from his post for alleged carelessness.

Show-cause notices were also served to three security personnel and strict directives have been issued so that such an incident does not recur, he added.

Advertisment

The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlinga' temples in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar had on Friday said that while a common devotee has to stand in long queues and wait for hours for the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar, the "VIPs were allowed to enter the `garbha griha' despite a ban on entering it." PTI COR ADU KRK