Row over Justice Amanullah's language in case against Baba Ramdev

New Delhi: In the rarest of the rare language used by any presiding judge of the Supreme Court in recent times, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said "We will rip you apart."

Advertisment

Justice Amanullah used such language, largely spoken by lawyers, journalists and politicians, while coming down hard on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its inaction against "misleading" advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Amanullah refused to accept the affidavits filed by yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Balkrishna tendering unconditional apologies over publishing "misleading" advertisements, asserting they did so when "caught on the wrong foot".

The bench was apparently angry after it found Patanjali MD Baba Ramdev cited non-existing flight tickets to avoid personal appearance.

Advertisment

While Patanjali is liable to receive the strictest action for defying the apex court’s orders on misleading ads and attempting to mislead the court, many people questioned the usage of such language by an SC judge.

The Supreme Court to Patanjali - "We will rip you apart"



I challenge the entire judiciary system of India🇮🇳 to say the same lines to any Pastor or Maulana



If someone has committed crime, just punishment him/her. Why such statements?, only because the owner has "baba" in his… — kanishka Dadhich 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) April 10, 2024

The kind of language and attitude that the Supreme Court is using towards @PypAyurved is unprecedented for a simple civil infraction. It appears to be more lenient towards terrorists.



Where is the animosity coming from? Any guesses?@yogrishiramdev https://t.co/muy7nwPLUY — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) April 10, 2024

Advertisment

The apex court observed that after notices to show cause were issued to them and they were directed to present themselves before it, Ramdev and Balkrishna "attempted to wriggle out" of the situation where personal presence was warranted. It is "most unacceptable", the court said.

"Having regard to the entire history of the matter and the past conduct of the contemnors…, we have expressed our reservations about accepting the latest affidavit filed by them," the bench said while dictating the order in the courtroom.

The court fixed the matter for resumed hearing on April 16.

Advertisment

Reproaching the Authority, the top court said, "We are appalled to note that except for pushing the files, the State Licensing Authority did nothing and was in "deep slumber" over the issue for four-five years. It asked the state's officer present on behalf of the Authority to explain the reasons for inaction.

While declining to accept the apologies tendered by Ramdev and Balkrishna, the bench said, "We don't want to be so generous in this case."

"The apologies that are on record are on paper. We think that having been caught on the wrong foot and noticing that their back is actually against the wall and having gone to town saying all kinds of things on the very next day of the order passed where your counsel had given undertaking, we don't accept this affidavit," it said.

Advertisment

"We decline to accept or condone it. We consider it a wilful and deliberate violation of the order and the breach of the undertaking…," the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Ramdev and Balkrishna.

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.

In two separate affidavits filed in the court, they tendered unqualified apologies for the "breach of the statement" recorded in the November 21 last year order of the apex court.

Advertisment

In the November 21, 2023 order, the top court had noted that counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is "bound down to such assurance".

Non-adherence to the specific assurance and subsequent media statements by the firm had irked the apex court, which later issued notice to them to show cause as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.