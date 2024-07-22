Row over NEET-UG physics question: DU professor says there is only one correct answer

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A Delhi University professor on Monday said there was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination that led the Supreme Court to direct IIT- Delhi to set up a panel of experts to resolve the impasse.

The top court, while hearing a clutch of pleas including those that are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper leak and other malpractices, faced a piquant situation over a physics question during the day-long arguments.

It was argued that the question had two correct answers and a set of examinees, who gave one particular answer out of the two correct ones, were awarded four marks.

Some lawyers also said there were three sets of aspirants, and one set got minus five for the correct answer, the second secured four marks for another correct answer, and the third group comprised those who skipped it for either want of knowledge or due to the fear of getting negative marks.

This would have a significant impact on the merit list of successful candidates, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud was told.

The contention led to the court asking the IIT-D director to constitute a team of three subject experts.

The PTI sought the response of Delhi University Associate Professor and IIT, Madras Alumuni Naveen Gaur on the controversial question.

The question reads: “Given below are two statements: Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal number of positive and negative charges. Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.

"In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.

(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.

(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.

(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.” Professor Gaur, who teaches at Dayal Singh College, said option four is the only correct answer.

This is apparently contrary to the submissions advanced in the top court that there were two correct answers.

The top court will peruse the report of three domain experts of IIT-Delhi on the question on Tuesday.