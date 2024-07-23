Row over NEET-UG physics question: IIT-D experts say there is only one correct answer

New Delhi: A panel of three experts of IIT Delhi has told the Supreme Court that there was was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday had asked the Director, IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts for going into the particular question of physics and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

At the outset, the CJI referred to the contents of the report, and said, "We have received the IIT Delhi report. The IIT Director Rangan Banerjee...constituted a committee from the department of physics and they say a team of three experts examined the question. They say that the option four is the correct answer." The CJI further said the option four, which says the "Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect’ is correct".

"The committee has opined clearly that there was only one option which is option four (4). So the National Testing Agency (NTA) was correct in its answer key which was option four (4)," the bench said.

The hearing is underway and presently, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the NTA, is arguing.

The top court is hearing a clutch of pleas, including those that are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper leak and other malpractices.

On Monday, the bench faced a piquant situation over a physics question during the day-long arguments.

It was argued that the question had two correct answers and a set of examinees, who gave one particular answer out of the two correct ones, were awarded four marks.

Some lawyers also said there were three sets of aspirants, and one set got minus five for the correct answer, the second secured four marks for another correct answer, and the third group comprised those who skipped it for either want of knowledge or due to the fear of getting negative marks.

This would have a significant impact on the merit list of successful candidates, a bench was was told.

The contention led to the court asking the IIT-D director to constitute a team of three subject experts.

PTI also sought the response of Delhi University Associate Professor and IIT, Madras Alumuni Naveen Gaur on the controversial question.

The question reads: Given below are two statements: Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal number of positive and negative charges. Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.

"In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.

(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.

(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.

(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.

Professor Gaur, who teaches at Dayal Singh College, said option four is the only correct answer.

More than 23.33 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.