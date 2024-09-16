Row over 'Palestine-like' flag at Milad-un-Nabi procession in Cuttack

Cuttack, Sept 16 (PTI) A procession held in Odisha's Cuttack on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Monday was briefly stopped after a man was found waving a flag resembling that of Palestine, police said.

The incident happened in the Dargah Bazar area of the city, they said.

"During the procession, a youth was found with a flag similar to that of the Palestine flag. We have seized the flag and cautioned the youth to refrain from such activities," Additional DCP Anil Mishra told reporters here.

The procession was briefly stopped, and a while later, it resumed after senior police officers held a discussion with the organisers, he said.

Mishra said the flag was seized "to avoid any issues".

"The Palestinian flag has three colours and a triangle. However, the flag seized by police has three colours, but no triangle. Something was written on it. So it didn't have the exact specifications of a Palestinian flag," he said.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims around the world mark the day by reflecting on the Prophet's teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on the same day.

The day was observed peacefully across the state.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion.

"I greet Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary," Majhi said.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Warm wishes and greetings to all on #EidMiladUnNabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. May his teachings of compassion, humanity, tolerance and universal brotherhood guide us in the path of peace, love and harmony." PTI AAM AAM SOM