Row over PM Modi attending Ganpati Puja celebrations at CJI's residence: BJP slams opposition

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) With a row erupting over Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Ganpati Puja celebrations at Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's residence, the BJP and it's ally hit out at the opposition parties, calling their reactions "reckless" and said casting "baseless aspersions" on the highest court sets a dangerous precedent.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday participated in the Ganpati Puja at the CJI's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Several opposition leaders and some lawyers of the Supreme Court reacted sharply to Modi attending the puja at the CJI's residence.

"Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated and people visit each other's house... I don't have information whether the prime minister has visited anyone's house," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated at several locations in Delhi and at Maharashtra Sadan, he said.

"However, the prime minister visited the CJI's residence. They performed 'aarti' together. We think that people will have doubts if guardians of the Constitution meet political leaders," Raut added.

In a post on X, senior lawyer Indira Jaising said the Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.

"Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the executive," she said in her post.

Hitting back, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh said though left liberals have started crying over the prime minister attending the event at the CJI's residence, "it was not socialising but a devoted Ganapathi Pooja".

"Started crying! Civility, cordiality, togetherness, co travellers in nations journey are all an anathema to these left liberals. Also it was not socialising but a devoted Ganapathi Pooja is very hard to digest. SCBA is not a moral compass. Take deep breath once," Santhosh said in a post on X reacting to Jaising's comments.

In another post, the BJP leader wrote, "Yesterday's Pooja and Aarti spoiled the sleep, morning walk and tea-breakfast of many people across the country." Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also flayed the critics and said it's unfortunate to see "reckless commentary" on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the CJI's residence for Ganapati Aarti.

"When verdicts favour them, the opposition praises the Supreme Court's credibility, but when things don't go their way, they conveniently claim the judiciary is compromised," he charged in a post on X Casting such baseless aspersions on the highest court sets a dangerous precedent, he added.

"This reckless attempt to undermine the credibility of the CJI by the opposition is not only irresponsible but also damaging to the institution's integrity. India's politics is taking an ugly turn," Deora said.

The era of "arbitrary judicial appointments" is long gone and the incumbent CJI has served his office with immense integrity, he added.

"Those seeking to tarnish his legacy and credibility are showing poor judgment and acting against the nation's best interests," Deora said. PTI PK AS AS