Row over purported 'insult' of Cong spokesperson Radhika Khera in viral video

Raipur, May 1 (PTI) A video in which AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera purportedly said she was resigning due to "insult" has gone viral with the party sources claiming that the outburst was the fallout of an argument between her and a senior office-bearer.

Latching on to the video clip, the BJP accused the opposition party of disrespecting women leaders.

When contacted over the phone, Khera, who is AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, had said she would talk later but didn't reply to repeated phone calls and messages.

The video clip went viral on social media, hours after Khera's tweet alleging "daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home".

"People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal," she tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.

The video purportedly shows Khera talking over the phone for initial moments and later only a female voice is heard.

"What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years. I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party," she purportedly said.

According to sources in Congress, an argument took place between Khera and state Congress communication wing chairman Sushil Anand Shukla on Tuesday over the visit of senior leader Pavan Khera scheduled for Wednesday.

"Neither such dispute has taken place, nor it is in my knowledge," AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge Sachin Pilot told reporters in Surguja district.

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, "A heart-wrenching video of Congress national spokesperson Radhika Khera shedding tears has surfaced. If the national leader of Congress is sad in the land of Mata Kaushalya, then we are also feeling disturbed".

"Radhika ji, you stay away from Congressmen, nothing will happen to you in Chhattisgarh, this is the guarantee of good governance of Modi and (chief minister) Vishnu Deo Sai," he said in a video.

Gupta claimed they (Congress) talk about Mahalakshmi Vandan (Congress party's poll promise of giving Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women) but disrespect their own women leaders.

"They have insulted a woman. Now the destruction of Congress is certain," he added. PTI TKP NSK