Row over recounting during college election in Kerala; KSU announces indefinite hunger strike

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 2 (PTI) A political row has erupted in Kerala over a students' union election in a government-aided college where a nominee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), was declared as chairman through a midnight recounting of votes.

The Kerala Varma College here witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday as the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the students' wing of the opposition Congress, alleged sabotage by the Left student organisation during the recounting of votes to ensure the victory of its chairman candidate in the election.

SFI denied the allegations.

While KSU state president Aloshious Xavier announced an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Corporation Office here from tonight, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran assured all support for the student's wing's legal fight against the recounting results.

KSU claimed that its chairman candidate had won the key post by one vote against the SFI nominee.

KSU said its candidate, Sreekuttan Sivadasan, a blind student, had ended the four-decade-long reign of SFI in the college by defeating its candidate, Anirudhan, in a neck-to-neck race.

Jubilant KSU workers celebrated Sivadasan's victory by raising slogans and distributing sweets in the college, managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board.

Stung by the unexpected turn of events, the SFI activists demanded a recount of votes, which was finally agreed upon by the management.

Though a recount of votes was held in the evening, it was stopped midway following the protest by KSU activists.

They alleged that the returning officer was the leader of a pro-Left union.

When the result of the recounting was announced at midnight, Anirudhan was declared the winner by a margin of 11 votes.

Coming down heavily on the recounting, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, termed it a "sabotage" of the democratic victory.

In a hard-hitting Facebook Post, he said that Sivadasan's victory was the victory of democracy, and it was the decision of the students of the Kerala Varma College.

But the SFI, which could not accept KSU's victory, sabotaged it through a midnight recounting, he alleged.

Some politically biased faculty of the college also supported it, he further charged.

The power supply had gone twice during the time of recounting, and the SFI activists, who rushed to the hall, "butchered democracy" by the time, he alleged.

The fight, showcased by Sivadasan and the KSU, would remain an unparalleled episode in the history of the college, the LoP added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Sudhakaran told reporters in Pathanamthitta that "sabotaging" of the election result through recounting was an "anti-democratic" act which could not be accepted.

He accused the returning officer, a faculty member of the college, of unilaterally rejecting the request by KSU to conduct the recounting during daytime.

"This is as per the directive of the ruling CPI(M)," he further charged.

The SFI had actually sabotaged democracy, the Congress leader said, and accused both the Marxist party and its youth wing of being always anti-democratic.

However, the SFI leadership denied the charges and claimed that they demanded recounting as both candidates garnered equal numbers of votes.

As the issue triggered a huge row, T D Shobha, principal-in-charge, Kerala Varma College, said though the recounting was stopped mid way due to some dispute between the two parties, it was resumed later following the direction of the Cochin Devaswom Board president.

"He said there is no need to stop the recounting...let it continue," she told the media.

When the president, who is also the manager of the college, asked her to do something, there was no way other than to obey it, she said.

The returning officer was informed about chairman's directive and he later continued the recounting, the principal-in-charge added.

SFI sources, however, said the KSU workers began victory celebrations before the culmination of the counting of votes. PTI LGK KH