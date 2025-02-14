Row over remarks on YouTube show: SC to hear plea of Allahbadia against FIRs in few days

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said the plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged against him over his alleged distasteful comments during a programme on YouTube will be taken up in two-three days.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the influencer, that it does not allow oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing.

“I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days,” the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Assam police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country. An Assam police team is in Pune to issue summons to Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his now-deleted YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent’. Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Earlier, Allahabadia was asked to remain present at Mumbai's Khar police station by the Mumbai police.

The YouTuber is also facing a police complaint in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has also registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes -- total 18 -- of the comedy show. PTI SJK SJK DV DV