Row over remarks on YouTube show: SC to hear plea of Allahbadia against FIRs on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube.

According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter.

On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

"I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. PTI PKS ZMN