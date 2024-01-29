Row over Hanuman flag intensifies in Karnataka, BJP-JD(S) lock horns with govt

Mandya (Karnataka): The situation in Keragodu and the district headquarters city of Mandya remained tense on Monday as security was beefed up a day after a row broke out over the removal of a saffron flag featuring a portrait of Lord Hanuman, with protests demanding its restoration gaining steam.

Although there has been no violence, the incident led to a political confrontation between the Congress government and opposition BJP-JD(S), who have joined forces with the protestors.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the National Flag on the 108-ft tall flagpost replacing the 'Hanuman dhwaja', in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram". They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected. Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd.

Today's agitation in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office concluded with some leaders calling for a Mandya bandh on February 9.

Police presence was increased in the area as BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations joined the people of Keragodu and surrounding villages today, continuing their protest against the removal of the flag. They demanded that it be hoisted once again.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the authorities had to intervene as permission was taken only to hoist the Tricolour and the state flag of Karnataka. He also hit back at the BJP for calling him "anti-Hindu", and asserted that he is a Hindu who loves people of all religions.

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, Siddaramaiah accused them of instigating the people.

"Why are they protesting? Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection, if they (those who hoisted saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by the panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?" he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too accused the BJP of stirring up emotions in Mandya to build a political base in the district.

"BJP leaders are trying to disturb peace in Mandya for political gains. BJP candidates lost deposits in many of the constituencies in Mandya and hence they are trying to find a political base by joining hands with the JD(S). Their efforts will not pay off as the people of Mandya are tolerant and secular and won't fall for gimmicks like this. Our objective is to ensure peace," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, the state JD(S) chief, today joined the protest wearing a saffron shawl. He blamed the Congress government for the incident, accusing it of failing to handle the situation effectively.

Accompanied by BJP leaders, he addressed the protestors, hitting out at Siddaramaiah and accusing him and his government of politicking over the issue and instigating the people by using police force against them.

"Yesterday there was a lathi charge by the police on people. Today also they have done a lathi charge, injuring a person near his eyes and another person on his legs. Was this needed?" he asked.

A significant number of women from Keragodu and its surroundings also participated in the protests. The agitation will continue till the saffron flag is restored, leaders at the forefront of the agitation said.

In Keragodu, police have erected barricades around the flagpole to secure the place and CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to watch out for any untoward incidents, according to official sources.

Most shops and other business establishments were closed in the village, the sources confirmed, saying the protesting activists and villagers had given a call for a voluntary shutdown.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers held protests at the district headquarters, condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the Congress government and accusing it of "insulting" the National Flag as well.

In Bengaluru, the BJP attempted to stage a protest led by Jayanagara MLA C K Ramamurthy at Mysuru Bank circle but were detained and taken away by the police, citing the lack of permission for the demonstration.

Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy had clarified that the flagpole's location falls under the panchayat's jurisdiction, and permission was obtained only to hoist the national flag, which was done on Republic Day, "but it was replaced by another flag that evening".

Siddaramaiah had also stated that instead of hoisting the national flag, a 'bhagwa dhwaja' (saffron flag) had been raised. "It is not right. I have asked (the authorities concerned) to hoist the national flag," he had said.