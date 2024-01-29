Row over removal of saffron flag: CM accuses BJP & JD(S) of instigating people with eye on polls

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue of removal of a saffron flag hoisted on a 108-ft tall flagpole by the government authorities at Keragodu village in Mandya district, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Clarifying that the authorities had to intervene as the permission was taken to hoist the national and Kannada flag only, he also hit back at the BJP for calling him "anti-Hindu", and said he is a Hindu, who loves people from all religions.

The situation remained tense in Keragodu, but under control on Monday, a day after it witnessed strong protests and police action, following the removal of the saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on the flag post.

Police on Sunday resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd and bring the situation under control. The police and administration had hoisted the tricolour on the flagpole replacing the 'Hanuma dwaja'.

"BJP is unnecessarily creating things to promote their agenda. The permission was taken to hoist the national flag or Kannada flag. We are not opposed to any flag. Tomorrow they may want to do it (hoist saffron flag) at the DC (Deputy Commissioner) office, it cannot be done. So, the flag for which the permission was taken should be hoisted, so the district administration has taken action," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, he said they are engaged in instigating people.

"Why are they protesting? Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection, if they (those who hoisted saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by Panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?" he added.

On the BJP dubbing him "anti Hindu" and "anti Hanuma Dwaja" , the Chief Minister said, "as they don't have anything else to speak about me, they call me anti-Hindu." "I'm an Hindu. I love all people from all religions. What does secularism mean? What is said in the Constitution? Coexistence and tolerance. I believe in it," he added.