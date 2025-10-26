Rowdy-sheeter arrested in bar brawl case in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 26 (PTI) A rowdy-sheeter, the main accused in a violent assault case that occurred following a drunken brawl at a bar in Surathkal, police said on Sunday.

The Gururaj was arrested on Saturday. The bar brawl left two youths injured, prompting a swift police investigation.

Earlier on Friday, the police have arrested three of Gururaj's alleged accomplices --Sushanth alias Kadavi (29) of Kana, Surathkal; K V Alex Santosh (27) of Idya, Surathkal; and Nithin (26) of Surathkal--for their alleged involvement in the assault.

Another person, Arun Shetty (56) of Honnakatte, Surathkal, was also arrested for harbouring the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday at a bar in Kana, where Gururaj and his associates, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, quarrelled with one of the victims, Nizam, and his friends, including Hassan Mukshid.

The altercation turned violent when the accused allegedly stabbed Nizam and attacked Mukshid with sharp weapons.

Police have identified another suspect, Ashok, who is believed to have provided shelter to the accused. A search has been launched to trace him. PTI COR GMS ADB