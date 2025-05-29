Rowdy-sheeter assaults two security guards at Goa casino, one of them dies

Panaji, May 29 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter hailing from Hyderabad for allegedly assaulting two security guards at a casino in Panaji, leading to the death of one of them, officials said.

The incident took place after an altercation early on Thursday following which the accused, Abdul Altaf, tried to flee Goa, but he was apprehended at Dabolim airport (in South Goa) in the wee hours, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta told reporters.

A team of forensic experts has visited the crime scene, he said.

The Panaji Police Station received a distress call at 3.10 am about an assault incident at Casino Carnival, Campal.

"A guest at the casino had assaulted multiple security personnel using a wooden rod, which was extracted from the staircase and had an iron clamp at its base, with the intention to kill," Gupta said.

Following the assault, one of the security personnel, Dheeru Sharma (33), native of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, he said.

"Another security guard, Satyam Gaonkar (27), from Shiroda in South Goa, sustained a head injury," the SP said.

A team was constituted to investigate the matter and trace the accused.

The accused was intercepted while proceeding towards Dabolim airport in an attempt to evade arrest, the SP said.

"The team apprehended the accused, Abdul Altaf, son of Abdul Rauf, resident of Misri Ganj at Charminar in Hyderabad," Gupta said.

Further investigation and the process of registering the FIR were underway, according to police.

Gupta said it has come to light that Abdul Altaf is a "rowdy-sheeter" with criminal record at Mailardevpally Police Station in Hyderabad. PTI RPS GK