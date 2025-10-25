Rowdy-sheeter shot after trying to attack police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) A rowdy-sheeter suffered injuries when a police officer opened fire after he tried to attack the police here on Saturday.

Citing preliminary information, Hyderabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters that DCP (South East Zone) Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman were on their way to the office when they came to know about a mobile phone snatching incident, and tried to apprehend the accused.

The accused, however, attempted to attack the gunman and the DCP, prompting the officer to fire two rounds in self-defence.

The accused suffered injuries to his hand and stomach, and was shifted to a hospital.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Omar Ansari, a rowdy-sheeter involved in about 20 offences.

He was accompanied by another alleged offender.

Both the DCP and his gunman are safe, though doctors have advised medical tests to rule out internal injuries.

"The DCP had to fire when the constable was about to be injured (by the accused)," Sajjanar said.

He said investigation was underway. PTI SJR SJR ROH