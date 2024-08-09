Rowdy sheeter shot dead by gang in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) A history sheeter was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Balapur area here over previous enmity, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the 36-year-old fruit merchant was heading home on his two-wheeler. The gang knocked down the man using their car and started attacking him with sharp weapons before opening fire at him, they said.

The victim was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The man was previously involved in several cases and a rowdy sheet was opened against him in Kanchanbagh police station, police said adding he is suspected to have been murdered due to previous enmity.

A case was registered and investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ROH