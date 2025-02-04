Rowdy sheeter wanted in murder case shot at leg while attempting to escape

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) A rowdy sheeter wanted in a recent murder case was shot at in his leg on Tuesday morning while he tried to escape after allegedly attacking the police team when asked to surrender, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the city within the jurisdiction of Sarjapur police station limits at around 5.30 am, they said.

According to the police, Srinivas, 38, was involved in the murder of another rowdy sheeter named Venkatesh, who was hacked to death on the night of January 28.

Srinivas was the leader of the gang which was involved in the killing.

"Based on a tip off, we laid a trap and when he was asked to surrender, he tried to escape and attacked our team. But as a warning shot, our official fired in the air but despite that, when he tried to evade arrest by attempting to escape, he was shot in the leg," a senior police officer said.

The accused rowdy sheeter was held and admitted to a hospital where he was under treatment, he said. PTI AMP KH