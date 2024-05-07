Royal College of Defence Studies, UK delegation visits National Defence College in Delhi

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A 21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) of the UK visited the National Defence College here on Tuesday with an aim to understand new challenges and deliberate on defence-related issues affecting both the UK and India, officials said.

The National Defence College (NDC) is a prestigious military institution in India.

"A 21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies RCDS, UK led by Lt Gen Sir George Norton (Retd.) Commandant, RCDS visited NDC, New Delhi today to enhance defence interaction at senior military leadership level," the principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"The visit was aimed at understanding new challenges, to deliberate on defence related issues affecting both UK and India. The RCDS, UK, delegation interacted with Commandant, Faculty, Staff and 64th NDC course participants," it added.

The principal spokesperson of the ministry also shared some photos of the visit in the post on X. PTI KND ANB ANB