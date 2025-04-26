Rozgar Mela catalyst for youth, national empowerment: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kochi, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that the Rozgar Mela is not just a recruitment drive, but a catalyst for youth empowerment and national development.

Addressing an event organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) as part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela here, Gopi said: "Rozgar Mela has empowered various government organisations to fill vacancies efficiently and create opportunities for India's youth." The Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism was the chief guest of the event.

He handed over appointment letters to 165 newly inducted recruits at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, addressed the occasion.

Rozgar mela event was also held in Thiruvananthapuram, in which Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamalesh Paswan attended.

Addressing the mela, Paswan said that this is not merely employment, but a profound responsibility.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, according to an official release.

It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added. PTI ARM ARM KH