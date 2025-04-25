Rozgar Mela to be held in Kochi on Apr 26

Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) As part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will host an event in Kochi on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, will be the chief guest of the programme, which will commence at 9 am, according to an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing and will also address them on the occasion.

Attendees at the Kochi event will witness a live webcast of the Prime Minister’s address as part of the Rozgar Mela proceedings, the release added.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritise employment generation.

It is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment creation and provide meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and participation in national development.

A Rozgar Mela event is also being organised in Thiruvananthapuram, the release stated.