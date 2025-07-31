Rozgar Mela will continue to catalyse expeditious filling up of vacant posts: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Rozgar Mela will continue to act as a catalyst for expeditious filling up of vacant posts in various government bodies and organisations, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Filling up of vacant posts is a continuous process, he said.

"Details of various recruitments, including state-wise and category-wise breakup and newly created posts are maintained by the respective ministries, departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings, attached offices, subordinate offices, etc," Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

"Rozgar Mela will continue to act as a catalyst for expeditious filling up of vacant posts in a mission mode in various government bodies and organisations. This will not only address unemployment, but will also enable government organisations to provide efficient and effective service delivery to citizens, thereby, having a multiplier effect towards generating further employment and self-employment in the country," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022.

"16 Rozgar Melas have so far been held at Central level across various states and Union Territories, in which several lakh appointment letters have been distributed," the minister said.

The 16th Rozgar Mela was held on July 17, 2025 at 47 locations across the country, wherein more than 51,000 appointment letters were distributed by various ministries, departments and organisations during the event, Singh said. PTI AKV AKV RUK RUK