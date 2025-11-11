RPA to play bigger role in future wars: Major General Rai

Nashik, Nov 11 (PTI) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), drones, and UAVs have a major role in future wars, and they need to be controlled in a better manner, Major General Abhinaya Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing the "Army Aviation in Decade of Transformation- Runway Round Table First Edition" seminar held at Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, the senior Army officer stated he disagreed with the narrative that RPAs are meant to fly only during peacetime operations.

"Looking at the roadmap for Army aviation, I feel the RPAs have a much bigger role to play. Some may believe and feel that the Army is slow-moving and therefore won’t have a significant role in future wars. I absolutely disagree with an ongoing narrative that RPAs are meant to be flying in peace time operations", the senior Army commander said.

Major General Rai emphasised that RPAs, drones, and UAVs have a role to play, and they need to be controlled in a better manner.

The two-day seminar discussed a comprehensive roadmap for the evolution of Army aviation, its doctrine and organisational structure, and contours for capability development in response to the changing character of warfare as witnessed during recent conflicts, including Operation Sindoor.

The seminar also deliberated on the concept of "air littoral" and the significance of control of such space to the TBA commander. The delegates also explored how AI-enabled technology can revolutionise aviation operations, decision-making, and other important aspects, including combat aviation training.

The seminar discussed the AI powering precision in Skies and Vision @ 2047 for aviation. PTI COR NSK