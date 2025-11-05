RPF arrests 150 persons for ticket touting under ER jurisdiction: Official

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 150 persons for allegedly indulging in ticket touting activities under Eastern Railway jurisdiction in the last seven months, an official said on Wednesday.

The ER official said that RPF teams are actively using cyber monitoring tools, digital analytics and field intelligence to detect touting networks involved in illegal e-ticketing and misuse of railway facilities.

"Special focus is being given to preventive checks at reservation counters, common service centres and online platforms," he said.

The RPF registered 137 cases and arrested 150 persons between April 1 and October 31 in 2025 under the four divisions of Eastern Railway, he said.

The RPF registered 13 cases and arrested 15 persons under Asansol division, registered 80 cases and apprehended 81 persons under Sealdah division, seven cases and six arrests under Malda division and 37 cases and 48 arrests under Howrah division during the period, the ER official said.

The official said that under the ongoing special drive 'Operation Uplabdh', continuous surveillance and enforcement actions are being carried out across all divisions of Eastern Railway.