RPF arrests 45 human traffickers from Eastern Railway jurisdiction in 10 months: Official

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway has rescued 108 people, including 92 juveniles, and arrested 45 human traffickers across its four divisions in 10 months till October 31 under 'Operation AAHT', an official said on Monday.

The force has also rescued 976 children - 591 boys and 385 girls, in need of care and protection, under Operation 'Nanhe Faristey' during the period from January 1 to October 31 this year, he said.

Under Operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking), RPF detected 23 cases, rescued 108 trafficked persons - 92 juveniles and 16 adults, and arrested 45 human traffickers across Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, and Malda divisions, the ER official said.

Of the 976 children rescued under Operation Nanhe Faristey, 389 were rescued in Howrah division, 280 in Asansol division, 191 in Malda division and 116 in Sealdah division, he said in a statement.

The official said that all rescued children were handed over to the Child Helpline and Child Welfare Committees for their proper care and rehabilitation.

He said that these rescues by the RPF were made possible through proactive patrolling, intelligence-based operations and close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), NGOs, and various child protection agencies. PTI AMR NN