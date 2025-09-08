RPF arrests man for pelting stones at Alappuzha-Kannur train

Alappuzha, Sep 8 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for pelting stones at the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive train, damaging its locomotive at Aroor, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Haneesh of Aroor, was taken into custody by an RPF team led by Inspector Binoy Antony.

Earlier, the team had arrested his co-accused, Lijin (28), also from Aroor.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm on August 30, when the Kannur-bound train was crossing the Aroor railway gate.

A stone hurled by the accused shattered the locomotive’s windshield, an RPF official said.

Following the incident, the RPF registered a case, examined CCTV footage on the train, and questioned people near the spot. The probe first led to Lijin’s arrest, who confessed to Haneesh’s involvement.

Both men were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they carried out the act, RPF officials said.

Haneesh was produced in the Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody. Lijin is already in judicial custody.

The case has been booked under Section 153 of the Indian Railways Act for endangering passenger safety. Damages to the locomotive will be recovered from the accused, officials added. PTI TBA SSK