RPF arrests youth for stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) The RPF on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly hurling a stone at a Vande Bharat Express train, causing significant damage, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Azharudeen AK (23), a native of Thayyil in Kannur, Railway Protection Force officials said.

According to RPF officials, the incident occurred on the night of February 8 when the accused allegedly pelted a stone at the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express between Thalassery and Kannur railway stations.

The train's glass pane was shattered in the incident, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 25,000, an official said.

An RPF team led by Inspector Varghese J launched a probe, during which the accused was traced and taken into custody.

Though five other persons were reportedly present along with Azharudeen at the time of the incident, the investigation revealed that only he was directly involved in the act, RPF officials said.

The accused will be produced before the concerned court on Saturday, officials added.

The probe team comprised RPF Sub-Inspector Sunil, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar VV, Head Constables Sajeesh and Byju M, and Ratheshkumar P and Sajesh K PTI TBA TBA SA