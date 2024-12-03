RPF circle officer posted in Ambala found hanging from tree in Rajasthan, police suspect suicide

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) A circle officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), posted in Haryana's Ambala, died by allegedly hanging himself from a tree in his own land in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, Jagdish Meena (34) had not visited the RPF station for the past four days.

A police official said that Meena hanged himself from a neem tree in his own field near the Lotwada village. No suicide note has been found at the spot.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding an FIR has been registered and investigation was underway. PTI AG NSD NSD