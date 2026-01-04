RPF constable injured in accidental firing in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was injured when his service weapon went off accidentally in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Constable Dinesh Kumar was grievously injured in the shoulder after his service firearm accidentally misfired while he was on duty at Kathua Railway Station late Saturday night, the officials said.

He was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Kathua, by his colleagues. PTI TAS TAS DV DV