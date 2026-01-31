RPF cracks down on film posters at Thiruvananthapuram station

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force of the division on Saturday said it had initiated action against the unauthorised pasting of film posters on the compound wall of the station here.

The action is part of an enforcement drive to maintain cleanliness and prevent defacement of railway premises, it said in a statement.

A notice has been issued to the Kerala Film Distributors Association for violating rules by displaying cinema posters without authorisation on the station compound wall, the statement said.

Penalties have also been imposed on other defaulters found pasting posters and publicity materials on the compound wall, in violation of the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness of Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, it added.

Railway premises are public property, and any form of defacement, including the unauthorised pasting of posters, banners or advertisements, is a punishable offence, it further said.

"Such enforcement drives will continue to ensure cleanliness, safety and protection of railway property," it added.

The Railways also advised the public and commercial establishments to strictly adhere to the rules and cooperate in maintaining clean and obstruction-free premises. PTI HMP SSK