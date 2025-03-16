RPF DG commissions new facilities to aid personnel in TN

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 16 (PTI) Railway Protection Force Director General Manoj Yadava on Sunday commissioned new buildings that will house the force's regional headquarters at the Railway Protection Special Force Training Centre here.

During his visit to the regional division, Yadava reviewed the performance of the training centre and the 5th Battalion of the Railway Protection Special Force.

Aimed at providing a comfortable living environment for RPF personnel, the headquarters' RPF Barrack is equipped with 25 beds, while the Subordinate Officers' Barrack has a capacity of 42 beds.

The Director General also inaugurated a facility to accommodate 20 women RPF personnel during his visit, according to a release from Southern Railway.

"All the facilities will have separate kitchens, dining areas, and other amenities, ensuring a comfortable stay for both male and female RPF personnel in their line of duty. These facilities will significantly enhance the quality of life and work for RPF personnel," the release stated.

Following his review of the training centre, Yadava praised the dedication, perseverance, and commitment of the RPF personnel.

He acknowledged their vigilance and hard work in maintaining the highest standards of protection and service.

Yadava later interacted with Trichy divisional railway officers regarding daily train operations and security measures in place, the release added.