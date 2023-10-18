RPF inspector saves passenger's life at Malda Town station

Malda (WB), Oct 18 (PTI) An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector saved the life of a woman passenger who fell down while boarding a running train at Malda Town station, an official said on Wednesday.

Swati Thakur (39) while trying to board the Malda-Sealdah Gour Express lost her balance and fell down and got entangled in the gap between the train and platform on Tuesday, the official said.

RPF inspector Ompal Singh who was on duty at the station immediately rushed to help Thakur and pulled her out from the gap between the train and the platform and saved her life, the official added. PTI COR RG