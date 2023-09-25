RPF launches probe into crack on Rajasthan Vande Bharat train glass panel

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Railway Police are investigating a crack on the glass panel of a coach on the newly-launched Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

It was not immediately clear if the glass panel cracked after someone threw a stone. The coach had no passengers at the time, the police said.

Mahavir Prasad, the Bhilwara Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge, said a railways employee noticed the crack when the train was near Chanderiya-Gangarar and informed officials.

The RPF officer said the cause of the is being investigated.

Advertisment

"It is being investigated to ascertain if the crack was caused by a stone thrown by someone," he said.

No case has been registered in this regard yet.

The Vande Bharat Express between Udaipur and Jaipur was formally launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Rajasthan's third Vande Bharat Express route. PTI SDA SZM