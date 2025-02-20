RPF nabs juvenile for damaging window panes of express train in Madhubani

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force has nabbed a juvenile and initiated criminal proceedings against unnamed accused for allegedly damaging window panes of AC coaches of the Swatantrata Senani Express in Madhubani on February 10.

The Railway Ministry, in a press statement, said the violent act of damaging windows had caused panic and led to chaos among the passengers.

"Miscreants took advantage of the fact that there was no RPF (Railway Protection Force) or GRP (Government Railway Police) post in Madhubani. After damaging railway property, the miscreants fled," it said.

The RPF and East Central Railway registered a case under the Railways Act and a special team was constituted to identify the culprits, the ministry said.

During the enquiry, a juvenile was identified and nabbed, the ministry said, adding the boy has confessed his involvement in the incident and expressed remorse.

The enquiry into the case is under progress, it said, adding that the RPF is committed to taking strict action against miscreants involved in destroying or damaging railway property.

Under the Railways Act, anyone who endangers the safety of a person travelling on a train can be punished with up to five years in prison, the ministry said. PTI JP NSD NSD