RPF officer assaulted by man at Kannur Railway Station in Kerala

Kannur(Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) An RPF officer was assaulted by a man at a railway station here the previous night after he was woken up while sleeping outside the ladies waiting room on the platform, Railway police said on Tuesday.

The accused was booked and arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.45 pm on Tuesday at Kannur railway station when the on-duty RPF officer had woken up the accused to tell him to take care of his bag and phone which were kept a little away from him, so that they don't get stolen, they said.

"However, without any provocation, the accused attacked the officer on duty, bit him, tore his uniform and damaged his body cam worth Rs 15,000," an officer of Kannur Railway police station said.

Subsequently, the accused, an ex-serviceman who works as a temporary railway crossing gatekeeper at Uppala in Kasaragod district, was taken into custody and booked for various offences, including causing hurt with grievous weapons or means, wrongful restraint and use of obscene language, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was also booked for offences under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.

An investigation has been launched, it added. PTI HMP ROH