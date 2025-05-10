RPF personnel arrested by CBI for taking bribe to allow shop on railway land

Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) The CBI arrested an RPF personnel on the charge of taking a bribe from a person for allowing him to run a shop on railway land in Odisha's Sundergarh district, a statement said on Saturday.

RPF Head Constable Shambhu Prasad Singh, posted at Bimalgarh, was allegedly accepting the bribe when he was nabbed, it said.

The arrest was made after a case was registered on May 8, alleging that two RPF personnel demanded a bribe from the complainant for allowing him to run his dhaba-cum-barber shop on railway land at Barsuan, the CBI statement said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught one of the accused red-handed while he was allegedly taking the bribe, it said.

The accused was produced before the CBI special court in Bhubaneswar, and he was sent to judicial custody till May 15.