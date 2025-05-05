RPF personnel rescue man who climbed engine of express train

Nagpur, May 5 (PTI) When a team of RPF personnel was alerted about a man climbing the engine of a moving express train, little did they imagine that the rescue operation would culminate in an emotional reunion with his family members.

A release issued by the Central Railway's Nagpur division on Monday underlined the swift response by the Railway Protection Force under Operation Dignity.

The Divisional Security Commissioner received a video alert on April 30 about an unidentified man climbing onto the engine of Tamil Nadu Express (No. 12622).

A team of RPF personnel and Overhead Equipment (OHE) staff stopped the train at Bharatwada at 12:43 pm, and the man was safely brought down from the engine, the release stated.

The enquiry revealed that he had boarded the train to go to Orai (Uttar Pradesh). His PAN card and mobile phone number helped identify him and trace his family members, who confirmed that he was under mental health treatment and had gone missing.

The man was reunited with his family who arrived in Nagpur on May 1. PTI CLS NSK