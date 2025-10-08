RPF rescued 51 children including 12 girls under Operation 'Nanhe Faristheh'

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday said that its Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 51 children including 12 girls under Operation 'Nanhe Faristheh' in September.

These children were separated from their families due to various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to rescue and hand over them to NGO/Police, it said.

In a statement, SWR said that under operation dignity, six elderly persons in need of care and protection were rescued and handed over to their families or NGOs after due verification.

"Under women-centric initiative "Meri Saheli", RPF personnel ensured safe travel for single and unaccompanied female passengers. Their seat and berth details were shared with station RPF teams for real-time monitoring and assistance. Feedback was collected at destination stations. Presently, 32 trains are covered under this initiative," it said.

Cracking down on touts under Operation "Uplabdh", to ensure fair availability of train tickets to genuine passengers and to curb black marketing, intensive checks were conducted at various Travel Agencies and locations across Karnataka and Goa.

"During these drives, 46 touts were apprehended in 35 cases under Section 143 of the Railways Act. A total of 96 live tickets valued at Rs 1,19,956 and 140 used tickets worth Rs 2,02,045 were seized," it added. PTI AMP ADB