RPF rescues 11 children from railway stations under ER jurisdiction

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday said it has rescued 11 children, including six girls, from railway stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction.

Acting under the countrywide 'Operation Nanhey Faristey' initiative of the RPF to safeguard vulnerable children found at railway premises, the force handed over the rescued children to the childline authorities concerned.

The force rescued the 11 children from Asansol, Dumka, Barharwa, Shaktigarh and Howrah railway stations on Monday, RPF said in a statement.

"All the rescued children were immediately handed over to the concerned Childline authorities for counselling and necessary rehabilitation measures," it said.

Among the rescued children were two boys and three girls who fled their homes owing to family discord.

Another boy was found roaming aimlessly at Asansol railway station, while the remaining two boys and three girls, who were apparently instructed by their mother to travel from Bainchi to Shaktigarh station, were left unattended as she failed to arrive. PTI AMR NN