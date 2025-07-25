RPF rescues 11 minors from railway stations under ER jurisdiction: Official

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 11 minors, including two girls, from different stations under the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in a day, an official said on Friday.

Among them are three children, two girls and a boy, from Tinpahar railway station in Jharkhand, he said.

The RPF, which makes special efforts to seek out any child in distress within railway jurisdiction under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', rescued the 11 children aged between 11 and 16 from Pakur, Dankuni, Sealdah, Tinpahar, Kolkata and Jasidih stations on Thursday, the ER official said.

"These efforts are aimed at preventing child trafficking, runaway cases and ensuring the safety of vulnerable minors found alone on railway premises," the official said.

All the children were handed over to the proper authorities for care and rehabilitation, he said. PTI AMR SBN SBN