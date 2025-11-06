RPF rescues 25 children in Eastern Railway jurisdiction: Official

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Eastern Railway rescued 25 children from various stations and handed them over to Child Line for counselling and rehabilitation, an official said on Thursday.

The minor boys were rescued from Howrah, Lalgola and Jasidih on Wednesday, the ER official said.

Among the rescued, 22 minors were found travelling in Jasidih-Tambaram Express with the alleged intention to work in various companies and establishments at Chennai, he said.

Two others had fled their homes owing to family discord and one was found begging at a railway station, the official said.

The rescued children were handed over to the Child Line authorities concerned for counselling and rehabilitation, he said in a statement.

He said that the RPF has been conducting sustained drives to protect vulnerable children under 'Operation Nanhey Faristey'. PTI AMR NN