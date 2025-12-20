RPF rescues 662 Indian softshell turtles from train in J'khand's Sahibganj, 3 arrested

Sahibganj, Dec 20 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 662 Indian softshell turtles and nabbed three persons in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand for illegally transporting the tortoise, an official said on Saturday.

RPF Barharwa inspector Sanjeev Kumar told PTI that all the 662 turtles (biological name Nilssonia Gangetica) were seized from three persons. The turtles underwent medical examination by a team of veterinarians, while the three arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

"We had got a tip-off about turtles being smuggled in the Farakka Express on Friday, along the Sahibganj-Barharwa railway section. Our personnel were on alert, and as soon as the train departed Sahibganj railway station, we found three individuals acting suspiciously," said the RPF officer.

Subsequently, a search operation was conducted inside the train as it reached Taljhari Station.

"We recovered the turtles kept in a total of 22 bags. All the bags were unloaded at Barharwa station. The arrested persons include Karan Patrakat, Kusma Patrakat, and Manju Patrakat from Sultanpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh," the RPF officer added.

The three arrested persons confessed that they were transporting the turtles from Varanasi to Farakka in West Bengal.

The forest department officials took all the turtles under their custody for medical examination and initiated legal proceedings against the arrested persons under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sahibganj, Prabal Garg, told PTI that the three arrested persons are being interrogated to find other people involved in this trade.

"The turtles are found in the riverine area of the Ganges and are being sold primarily for food purposes," the DFO said.

The turtles will be released later in the Ganges. PTI ANB RG