RPF rescues five children from stations, train in Eastern Railway jurisdiction

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued five children, including three girls, from different railway stations and a train within the jurisdiction of Eastern Railway under 'Operation Nanhey Faristey', an official said on Friday.

The RPF found three children, including two girls, separated from their family members while they were boarding a train at Andal station on Thursday, he said.

The force rescued a girl who was loitering alone at Asansol railway station the same day, the ER official said.

A boy, who was moving around aimlessly inside the 12346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, was rescued by personnel of the force.

All the rescued children were handed over to Child Line for safe custody and further action, the official added. PTI AMR MNB