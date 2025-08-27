RPF rescues four girls from railway station in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued four girls in West Bengal's Malda division during an intensive checking in the ER jurisdiction, an official said Wednesday.

During a check under Operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking) at Khaltipur railway station, RPF personnel rescued the four girls, the Eastern Railway (ER) official said.

The RPF personnel noticed the girls who had de-boarded from 13034 Down Katihar-Howrah Express and were moving around suspiciously on the station, he said.

On being questioned, the minors disclosed their identities and revealed that they had fled their native place after being misguided by an unknown person, the official said.

Following registration of a case, the rescued girls were later handed over to the Child Helpline at Malda for further course of action, he said, adding that the RPF officials were able to contact the father of one of the minors.