RPF reunites 289 lost individuals with families at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully reunited 289 people who got separated from their families during the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials said on Thursday.

RPF personnel received training to ensure the safety of pilgrims and dedicated Lost and Found assistance centres were set up at key railway stations to assist people, they said.

"Since the beginning of the fair, RPF personnel at all key stations in the Prayagraj region, including Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, and Prayagraj Chheoki, have helped reunite 289 lost individuals with their families," said Inspector General (RPF), North Central Railway, Amiya Nandan Sinha.

Shiv Kumar, RPF Inspector-in-Charge at Prayagraj Junction, said that well before the start of the Maha Kumbh, all RPF personnel were trained not only to ensure the safety of pilgrims but also to assist them in every possible situation.

"Amid heavy crowds at stations and on trains, 289 individuals, including children, women, and elderly persons, were separated from their families.

Immediate action was taken, and they were successfully reunited with their loved ones," he added.

To facilitate this process, special teams have been formed, and dedicated Lost and Found assistance centres have been set up at key railway stations.

"RPF personnel proficient in multiple languages have been deployed at these centres to assist lost individuals and ensure they are safely reunited with their families," Shiv Kumar said.