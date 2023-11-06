RPF reunites runaway teen with family in Thane district

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl who ran away from home was reunited with her family in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, an official from the Railway Protection Force said.

An RPF head constable found the girl and her boyfriend sleeping on a foot overbridge at Dativali railway station in Diva around 2 am, inspector Girish Tiwari of Diva RPF said.

On questioning, the duo informed that they had left their homes on November 4, following which their families had approached the police and offences of kidnapping and missing person reports were registered, he said.

The RPF got in touch with their families with the help of Mumbra police and reunited them, the official said. PTI COR ARU