RPF saved, assisted over 3,800 females in 2023

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) More than 3,800 women and girls have been either assisted in emergencies, rescued from human traffickers or helped in unsafe circumstances on trains and station premises by the RPF so far this year, according to a statement.

On Sunday, a contingent from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) , which works under the Ministry of Railways, also participated in the Delhi Half Marathon to raise issues around women's safety and security.

The "25-member team of RPF participated today in the Delhi Half Marathon 2023 to promote the cause of safe and secure travel on trains for women", the statement from the ministry said.

"The objective behind the run was to create public awareness about various initiatives of RPF aimed at promoting women's safety and security on the Indian Railways network. In particular, attention was focused on ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative," it said.

In 2023, RPF personnel displayed remarkable performance, rescuing 862 women from perilous situations near moving trains, it said.

The ministry said that under "Operation Nanhe Farishte", they have also rescued 2,898 unaccompanied girls at risk in stations and trains, preventing them from falling into harm's way.

"Furthermore, they have saved 51 minor girls and six women from the clutches of human traffickers. RPF women personnel have assisted the delivery of 130 mothers who went into labour during train journeys, with the utmost respect for their privacy and dignity," it added.

Besides, the ministry also said that RPF personnel responded to more than 1,85,000 helpline calls and acted swiftly to resolve passengers' issues, particularly those affecting women in distress, such as the destitute, the unwell, the elderly, and the specially-abled.

"Empowering women is a non-negotiable part of India's vision for development. Achieving the prosperous India envisioned by the Prime Minister hinges on ensuring women's safety in public spaces, especially in the extensive public transport network," the ministry said.

It added, "As the railways serves as the primary mode of public transport, the safety of women who travel by train every day is pivotal to our nation's holistic development." The RPF's women personnel who work in the "Meri Saheli" team operate across India's vast railway network, offer assistance and security to countless women travelling alone on long-distance trains and work side by side with their male counterparts to ensure women's safety on trains and within railway premises.

The 25-member team that participated in the half-marathon was comprised of officers "from different parts of India and various ranks, from the Director General to Constables, and represented the pan-Indian character of the RPF," the ministry said.

It added, “This team also included four women RPF personnel hailing from Punjab, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, serving as representatives of RPF Narishakti. Along the marathon route, RPF personnel engaged with the public, displayed banners, and distributed pamphlets to highlight women's safety on railways and seek support from all stakeholders to bolster this cause.” PTI JP ANB ANB